Hundreds of employees at a cereal and snacks firm are being offered the chance to finish work early on Fridays as part of a popular summer hours scheme.

Kellanova, which owns Kellogg’s and Pringles, announced that staff will be able to go home from 12pm on Fridays until September provided they have completed a full week’s hours.

The company employs more than 500 workers at its office in MediaCity, Salford, and a further 60 in its field sales team, all of whom will be offered the opportunity to take half a day a week for themselves.

Kellanova said its research suggested that two thirds of people would be willing to work harder during the rest of the week if their employer gave them Friday afternoons off.

Kelloggs employs more than 500 people at its office in Salford. Credit: PA Images

Lejla Damon, Kellanova shopper marketing manager, said: “In my spare time, I’m training to become a yoga teacher and even run a monthly class for my colleagues in the office.

“In the five years I’ve worked at Kellanova, the summer hours programme has allowed me the time to take on extra courses as I work towards my qualification. This summer I’m looking forward to teaching a few additional classes with my Friday afternoons.”

Chris Silcock, managing director of Kellanova, said: “Our summer hours programme has been running for more than two decades now but it’s still such a great benefit for our teams.

“I know how hard everyone works throughout the week, so to be able to give people half a day for themselves really helps them to recharge and improves productivity.”

