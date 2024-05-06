Two teenagers arrested after car 'used in robbery' crashes into parked cars

Two boys have been arrested after a car 'used in a robbery' smashed into parked vehicles on a street in Oldham.The crash happened on Hollins Road, close to the junction with Frederick Street, at around 11.40am on Monday 6 May.

Emergency services arrived at the scene following a reports of smash involving a car and a 'several stationary cars'.A cordon was put in place with the road closed off in both directions as forensic officers scoured the scene for evidence.

A knife could be seen on the road amid the debris from the crash.Police said the car, which was left badly smashed and damaged after the crash, was believed to have been involved in a robbery on Rochdale Road in Royton earlier today.

Two teenagershave been arrested after a crash in Oldham Credit: MEN

The two boys - aged 15 and 16 - were arrested 'swiftly' after the incident.Both were arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of an offensive weapon, a spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said.

Local residents on the scene assisted officers, police said, and no members of the public were injured.A statement issued by the force said: "At 11:39am this morning, we were called to Hollins Road in Oldham, to reports of a road traffic collision where a car collided with several stationary cars.

Thankfully, no members of public were injured."It’s believed that the car was involved in a robbery on Rochdale Road, Royton, earlier today.

Emergency services attended, and thanks to information from members of the public at the scene, we were able to swiftly locate two teenage boys, aged 15 and 16, who were arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of an offensive weapon."

