Dr Jacky Davis is in the Isle of Man to support the introduction of assisted dying on the island

A doctor who is in the Isle of Man to give evidence to politicians around the assisted dying debate says she is 'very optimistic' the bill will eventually pass.

Dr Jacky Davis represents healthcare professionals in the Dignity in Dying campaign, and is on the island to talk to politicians in parliament.

She said: "This is such an important debate and it's such an important moment for this movement for the Isle of Man, because really, if if the Isle of Man can do this, it's very likely to spread to the mainland.

"We know that Scotland is doing it, and this is a compassionate choice for people at the end of life", she argued.

Ramsey MHK Dr Alex Allinson introduced a bill in 2022, which would give terminally-ill adults the right to end their own life, with medical assistance.

Peter Murcott believes the assisted dying bill is 'full of flaws'

Anti-assisted dying campaigner Peter Murcott has said the assisted dying bill has 'many legal flaws', and is 'against the will of God'.

The former law lecturer describes the bill as 'assisted suicide', claiming that there are many on the island who are against the proposed change.

Speaking outside Tynwald, he said: "On May the 17th 2023, government adopted a suicide prevention strategy. Now this becomes a suicide provision strategy, because the bill is about assisted suicide, about amending the existing law.

"I cannot understand how you can spend public money on providing something that you're going to prevent because the prevention strategy takes public money, and this bill will take public money - trying to do two contradictory things."

A group of campaigners gathered outside Tynwald, the Isle of Man parliament. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Politicians are debating a number of clauses in the House of Keys, taking evidence from various contributors.

If passed, the bill with then proceed to be scrutinised by the island's Legislative Council.

