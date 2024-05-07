An investigation is underway after gunshots were fired at a home in Oldham.Officers were called to Prince Edward Avenue at around 1am on Tuesday 7 May, after reports of a shooting.

Nobody was injured in the incident, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) say.The shooting was believed to have been a 'targeted attack' and there is not believed to be any risk to the wider community.A cordon has been put in place and a window of one house appears to have been left smashed, with some of the glass door panes also left damaged.

Evidence markers have been placed at the scene, Credit: MEN Media

Evidence markers have been placed on the pavement within the cordon by crime scene investigators. Police now want to speak to any witnesses, or anyone who has dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage.

Detective Inspector Clare Harrison, from GMP’s Oldham district, said: "We are working at pace to find out the exact circumstances of last night’s events and understanding the timeline.

"We are utilising all the necessary resources available as we investigate the incident, and are working hard to ensure those responsible are brought into custody. Any report of a firearms discharge is always shocking and I know that people within the local area will be concerned and worried following this news.

"However, I want to tell the public that we do believe that this is a targeted attack with no wider threat to the public. Extra officers will be in the areas for reassurance and I would recommend chatting to them if you have any concerns - they are there for you and will be able to assist with any queries.

"We've continued to tackle gun crime to keep streets safer across Greater Manchester, with 78 firearms recovered in the last year alone.

"The number of shootings has continued to reduce and our specialist teams continue to remove these weapons from the hands of criminals. However, when incidents do occur, we act quickly and thoroughly to ensure those responsible are brought to justice."

