The East Lancashire Railway has launched a campaign to raise £1.3m to maintain a viaduct along its 12-mile line.

The organisation, which runs a railway line between Heywood in Greater Manchester and Rawtenstall in Lancashire, says the last major maintenance work to be carried out on the Higher Woodhill viaduct was in 1932.

It says while there are no question marks around its safety, repairs are required to allow for the continued level of use of steam and diesel trains.

The estimate for this work is £1.28million, with grants anticipated to cover the vast majority of the costs.

Map of the 12 mile long heritage railway which runs through Greater Manchester and Lancashire. Credit: East Lancashire Railway

The railway based in Bury is seeking a grant through the Community Ownership Fund for a £1m contribution toward the viaduct repair.

It is required to contribute 20% of the grant funding via match funding.

A steam train makes its way through Irwell Vale in, Lancashire. Credit: PA

Mike Kelly, Chairman of East Lancashire Railway, says: “As well as our trains, the track, the signals, the tunnels and bridges are all part of the immaculately preserved history that our visitors love so much. It is right that the trains get most of the attention, but in truth they’re only part of the overall picture.

" The viaduct is one section of the line that people remember fondly from their visits to the Railway.

"At this vital time, we need as many people as possible to show us their support.

"We have an online fundraiser where every single pound donated will make a difference. "

Higher Woodhill Viaduct on the picturesque East Lancashire Railway. Credit: Rossendale Borough Council

" Added to that, every visitor comment about the beauty, history and authenticity of the Railway will also support the case for this restoration project.”