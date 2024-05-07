Play Brightcove video

Actor Billy Wirth spoke to Lauren Ostridge about The Lost Boys' lasting influence on horror today - and his guest appearance at one of Europe's largest Comic Cons.

The Lost Boys actor Billy Wirth says the cult classic has "stood the test of time" and inspired many films and TV shows, almost four decades since its release.

The Hollywood blockbuster, released in 1987, was directed by Joel Schumacher, and became one of the most iconic horror films with its dark, steamy take on vampires.

Billy, who was a special guest at Liverpool's Comic Con, is a film producer and artist, but is best known for playing Dwayne in The Lost Boys.

He said: "So many films have been inspired and influenced by it. You don't really see the Lost Boys until 30 minutes in [to the film] and that creates a real tension.

"In today's filmmaking, they want everything fast - it wouldn't be made that way anymore."

The movie, a dark take on J.M. Barrie's Peter Pan, features an impressive cast of stars from the 80s, including Corey Haim, Jason Patric, Kiefer Sutherland, and Corey Feldman.

"This film has been an amazing ride", Billy said. "We're coming up 40 years now and it's amazing that I still get to go out on tour and meet the fans.

"I was in a store looking for a postcard in London, and I saw a Lost Boys postcard! I couldn't believe it.

"It stands the test of time. It's a great film still. It's got all of the themes that stay true forever."

Billy is in Liverpool for Comic Con, and has been touring the UK meeting fans of the cult classic.

Speaking about the city, he said: "I love the music and the Beatles and this city is. I love the northerners, very cool. I relate to them."

