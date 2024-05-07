A man has been charged with the murder of a 51-year-old woman from Greater Manchester who was stabbed to death while walking to meet her mother.

Michelle Hodgkinson was attacked on Edge Lane in Droylsden on Friday 2 June, 2023, and died at the scene.

In a statement in the immediate aftermath of her death, Michelle's family described her as their 'rock' and 'biggest cheerleader.'

Greater Manchester Police(GMP) said it had now charged 29-year-old Paul Hughes with murder.

He has been remanded in a secure mental health hospital, where he remains under treatment. He will next appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates court on Thursday 6 June 2024.

Detective Inspector Danny Lee of GMP's Major Incident Team said: "We understand this tragedy may have increased the community concerns in relation to knife crime, but we would like to stress this is a very rare type of incident.

"However, at the heart of this incident a loved one has been torn away and our thoughts remain with Michelle’s family, whom we continue to support with specialist officers."

Detectives say they are continuing to investigate the incident.