A new mural featuring some of Liverpool's most famous faces has been revealed on the city's waterfront.

The design celebrates figures who have defined the city’s cultural life and includes images of The Beatles, comic Paul O’Grady, actress Jodie Comer and Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall.

Stretching 40 metres long and two metres high, the 'dot art' mural features a design inspired by Sir Peter Blake’s iconic Sergeant Pepper album sleeve, and depicts a wide range of figures from the worlds of music, sport, comedy, drama, and visual art.

Artist Joseph Venning who created the piece said, “The idea of this design was to create a wall that is a celebration of Liverpudlians.

"It highlights diverse achievements in various fields, to both visitors to the city and locals alike; hopefully inspiring them to think 'If they can do it, so can I'.

Artist Joe Venning Credit: Image: Peter Carr

The first section depicts Liverpool’s rich music history, celebrating the faces of artists like Sir Paul McCartney and John Lennon, to The Las and Spice Girl Mel C.

The comedy section features the late Paul O’Grady’s much loved character Lily Savage, depicted alongside Sir Ken Dodd and John Bishop.

The visual art collection includes Sir Antony Gormley’s Another Place at Crosby Beach, George Stubbs and Sir Peter Blake’s Dazzle Ferry.

The Drama section features Liverpool’s theatres and stage talent, including Stephen Graham, Jodie Comer, Mossley Hill born actress Kim Cattrall, as well as the city’s literary greats including Frank Cottrell Boyce and Beryl Bainbridge.

Sports includes gymnast Beth Tweddle and boxing legends Natasha Jonas and John Conteh.

The mural features a host of Liverpool's sporting heroes, including boxing star Natasha Jonas Credit: Image Peter Carr

The mural has been funded by Liverpool BID Company’s Art & Culture Fund and has been developed by the Arena and Convention Centre (ACC) Liverpool and gallery dot-art. It's hoped it will attract more visitors to the waterfront.

Gemma McLoughlin from ACC Liverpool said: "Art really does have the potential to influence the way we think and feel and it’s clear to see it is already having a positive effect on visitors.

"We see people spend ages there, admiring all the different elements and taking pictures and selfies.

"Joe has done a fantastic job of capturing the city’s diverse achievements, creating a truly inspirational piece of art that will undoubtedly be admired by many for years to come.”

Lady Anne Dodd in front of the mural depicting her late husband, comedian Sir Ken Dodd. Credit: Peter Carr

Joe says the work has been well received by some of those who feature:

"Highlights of the painting process include being tapped on the shoulder by Natasha Jonas to thank me for including her, and discovering, courtesy of Lady Anne Dodd, that I had placed Ken Dodd between one of his key influences, Arthur Askey, and Paul O’Grady, who always credited Ken as one of his heroes!”