Manchester Airport passengers are facing long delays at border control amid reports of a 'national outage'. Images shared on social media show long lines of holidaymakers trying to return to the UK this evening (May 7).

Other airports have also been hit by long queues. It comes amid reports of a national issue affecting Border Force.

It's understood that the problem is affecting the e-gates system at airports including Manchester. It is understood passports are being checked manually at Manchester.

But the issue is forcing long queues this evening. A Manchester Airport spokesman said: "We are aware of an issue with UK Border Force's systems across the country, affecting a significant number of airports."Our Resilience Team and customer services colleagues are supporting passengers while UK Border Force and the Home Office fix the issue." Further details about the 'outage' are yet to be confirmed. Border Force has been approached for comment.

Airports have said they have deployed staff to help passengers during the disruption. On Tuesday evening, Heathrow AIrport told customers on X that they were "supporting Border Force with their contingency plans to help resolve the problem as quickly as possible and we apologise for any impact to your journey".

Staff are said to have told passengers at the airport - some of whom reported waiting for longer than an hour at the gates - that it was a "nationwide" problem, and began handing out water.

Airlines are also informing customers of the disruption - and one claimed the problem was affecting "all UK airports".

A notification on the Ryanair app read: "Please be advised that the Electronic Passport gates are temporarily unavailable at all UK Airports. You may experience extended queue times at passport control in airports in the United Kingdom as a result of this outage."

Late last month, travellers were stuck in huge queues for at least 45 minutes after a Border Force outage hit UK airports including Edinburgh. The Home Office later confirmed problems with e-Gates. Lengthy lines emerged at Gatwick Airport, with issues also reported at Heathrow and Luton.