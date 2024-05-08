Car stopped on M6 after driver and passengers seen inhaling laughing gas

Police took action to stop a car on the motorway after the occupants were seen on CCTV inhaling inhaling nitrous oxide from balloons.

The VW Golf was soon found on the M6 northbound at 12.03am on Wednesday, 8 May, and taken off the motorway at Forton Services, south of Lancaster.

Inside were 23 bottles of the chemical, also known as laughing gas,

Lancashire police said the four occupants of the car - including the driver - were given words of advice regarding the use and consumption of Nitrous Oxide and that it is a criminal offence.

No arrests were made and the car was seized, along with the 23 bottles, a spokesman added.

In a post on Twittrer, formerly X, police said said: "This car was stopped at Forton Services after the occupants were caught on CCTV inhaling nitrous oxide from balloons! 23 bottles of the gas were seized as was the car itself!

"The occupants were all dealt with for drug offences as possession is a criminal offence!"

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…