Fan favourites Take That are back in Manchester for a series of homecoming gigs as part of their This Life On Tour shows - but they almost didn't happen.The band - made up of Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald - were originally due to perform their Manchester shows at the new Co-op Live arena, but technical difficulties at the last minute meant their five May dates had to be relocated to the AO Arena this week.Speaking at the time, the band said in a statement that they had ‘taken the difficult decision to move the shows'.

“This is not a decision we have taken lightly,” the band said, “but we wanted to give our fans as much notice as possible.”The group were in much better spirits by last night though, taking to the stage following support from Olly Murs.

And Gary Barlow couldn’t resist a quip about the last-minute change of venue, saying, “Well thank bl**dy God we got on here tonight.”

The band performed some of their best loved hits for thousands of fans Credit: MEN Media

Those in the crowd were treated to a musical medley of Take That classics as well as new material, set against spectacular stage design.Later in the show, Mark Owen also made reference to the relocation of gigs, and thanked fans’ for their understanding and patience: "Listen a few days ago we weren't sure if we would get to do a gig so we're absolutely made up and we say thank you to all you wonderful people for crossing the street and coming over to see us here, thank you to the AO Arena for putting us on here tonight, it's been absolutely amazing."“We could not, not play Manchester, we’re so happy to be here, " he added, before smiling and saying: “Good luck Co-op,” which prompted a laugh from the crowd.

Howard Donald, Gary Barlow and Mark Owen at the AO Arena Credit: MEN Media

The band were able to move all but one of their May shows to the AO Arena for the same night as originally intended. Their May 8 show will take place on Thursday, May 9, and they will also play Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the venue.

Their two shows for June 11 and 12 are still scheduled to take place at Co-op Live.

It comes after the venue was forced to postpone its opening three times following technical problems, which saw one gig cancelled as fans queued outside.

The troubled venue, which will become the largest in the UK when it finally opens its doors - seating 23,500 people, has revealed American rapper Travis Scott, will be performing in just eight weeks time.

At the end of April, Peter Kay’s performances were postponed, before A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s gig on the rearranged opening night on Wednesday 1st May was called off at the last minute and moved to the AO Arena on Saturday, 4th May.

The band were able to move all but one of their May shows. Credit: MEN Media

The relocation of Take That's five May gigs has caused some concern amongst fans though, with many worried about tickets being moved to a different seating area and fearing ‘far worse’ seats, though both the AO Arena and Ticketmaster reiterated that full refunds would be available.Speaking to fans outside the AO Arena last night, many were relieved the shows had not been cancelled or moved to later dates. “We would rather come to the AO Arena anyway,” said Jackie from Blackburn.“We’re more familiar with this venue,” added her friend Alison. “It will be nice to see Co-op Live when it does open as it is bigger but we’re happy to be here. I know a lot of fans were concerned about the stage and seats but ours are still very good.”

