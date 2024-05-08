More rail disruption as freight train derails at Wigan

Rail passengers in the North West could face problems after the derailment of a freight train at Wigan North Western.

Buses will run instead of trains on Northern and Transpennine Express services between the station and St Helens Central.

The disruption could last until the early evening causing difficulty for commuters heading home after work.

And it comes in the same week members of the union Aslef resumed their long-running train drivers’ strike.

As a result of rolling strike action there were no Avanti West Coast trains running today, Wednesday 8 May, and tomorrow, Thursday, there will be no services on Northern or TransPennine Express .

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…