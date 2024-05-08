A nursery worker has told a jury she felt responsible for the death of a baby girl in her care but did not believe her actions were the cause.

Kate Roughley, 37, found nine-month-old Genevieve Meehan unresponsive and blue on 9 May 2022 at the Tiny Toes Nursery in Cheadle Hulme, Stockport.

The prosecution allege she had placed Genevieve on her front, tightly swaddled and strapped to a beanbag for more than 90 minutes as the youngster was left “virtually immobilised” and that her cries and distress were “simply ignored”.

Giving evidence at Manchester Crown Court, Roughley said she put Genevieve on her side on the beanbag and that she had “no cause for concern” up to the point when she discovered the youngster was not breathing.

Her barrister Sarah Elliott KC asked: “What responsibility do you feel in relation to what happened?”

The defendant replied: “I do feel responsible for Genevieve’s death given she was in my care that day. However, I don’t feel my actions were the cause of the death.”

Miss Elliott said: “In your mind, did you do any unlawful act that contributed to or caused her death?”

Roughley said: “No, I did nothing different on this day to any other day.”

Miss Elliott said: “Did you bear any ill-will or dislike of Genevieve … and on 9 May in particular?”

“No,” the defendant said.

Miss Elliott said: “As far as you are concerned, did you wilfully or deliberately potentially ill-treat her in any way?”

Roughley said: “No, I didn’t. I didn’t treat Genevieve any different to any other child in my care.”

Miss Elliott went on: “How do you feel about the events of that day, looking back now?”

The defendant said: “There is not a day that goes by when I don’t think about it. It’s always my first thought in the day, constantly thinking what Genevieve would be doing, what milestones she would be reaching and how her development would grow.

“My thoughts are are always with the family and what they have been through.”

Along with jurors, Roughley watched CCTV footage of the baby room from May 9 as she answered questions from her barrister.

She said she had decided to place Genevieve in a beanbag rather than a cot because she had slept better there the week before.

Miss Elliott asked: “How did you put her in the beanbag?”

The defendant said: “She was put on the front first, then she has turned round when I do the harness and straighten it out. Then I turn her on to her right side.

“Whenever I have put children in the beanbag they are always on their side … because it’s more comfortable to go to sleep.”

The child was found unresponsive at Tiny Toes Nursery in Stockport. Credit: ITV News

She said the harness was not tight and that Genevieve’s face was looking to the left with her right cheek on the beanbag.

Roughley then dropped a blanket on the youngster which she said was “slightly above her shoulders” and that her head was “always visible”.

No-one at the nursery had ever said to her how a baby should be put to sleep on a beanbag, she added.

Roughley was seen to crawl to the beanbag and lean over Genevieve more than 30 minutes after she had placed her there.

She said Genevieve was disturbed when she adjusted her blanket as her head started to move and she began to cry.

Miss Elliott said: “Was there anything about the check that gave you cause for concern?”

“No, not at all,” Roughley said.

Minutes later, Genevieve is seen to move her head up and lift her legs, the footage showed.

Miss Elliott asked Roughley: “What was your opinion about that?”

The defendant said: “She did tend to toss and turn her head when she was going to sleep.

“She enjoyed kicking her legs when she went to sleep. She was constantly kicking her legs. When she was sat in the high chair waiting for her lunch or tea she would be excited and would kick her legs.”

Miss Elliott said: “What did you think was going on?”

Roughley said: “That she was just getting herself back to sleep.”

The defendant agreed that “grunting” could be heard later from the area of the beanbag but said: “She also made that noise in the morning and the week prior. When she had made it in the morning, she went back to sleep soon after.”

More than an hour after she first put Genevieve to sleep she carried out a physical check, the court was told, and said she saw that Genevieve was breathing.

Miss Elliott said: “What position was she in?”

Roughley said: “She still had her face pointing to the left side, with her right cheek on the beanbag bed.”

Miss Elliott said: “We know, of course, that she is quiet at this point. What did you think was her state at that stage?”

The defendant replied: “She was asleep.”

Roughley said Genevieve was still laying in the same position when she made a routine check at 3.12pm.

Miss Elliott said: “What did you see?”

The defendant said: “The first thing that I noticed was around her lips it was a little bit blue.”

Miss Elliott said: “What else did you notice?”

Roughley said: “That she was not breathing. I panicked and I moved her to double-check she was breathing. I just flipped her over in a panic.

“At that point she needed help, so I ran out to get a senior member of management.”

Miss Elliott asked: “Why did you not do something there and then?”

Roughley said: “I honestly don’t know. I think it was the shock of what had just unfolded and I knew I needed someone to help as quick as possible.

“I couldn’t understand what had happened to her.”

Roughley, from Heaton Norris, Stockport, denies manslaughter and an alternative count of child cruelty.

The trial continues.