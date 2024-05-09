Play Brightcove video

ITV News' Mike Hall spoke to Michael Owen about his mission to make horse racing affordable for all.

A Liverpool legend turned stable owner has launched a new venture in a bid to make horse-racing more accessible and affordable.

Michael Owen, a former footballer for Liverpool and Manchester United, hopes by giving people the chance to own a race horse, it will lead to more enjoying the sport.

He said: "I want racing to be available to everyone. This is an entry point for people who might have a small interest or no interest in racing but to have a see and feel what it's like."

The non-profit venture is offering stakes in two of his horses for less than £100 a year each through a new racing team.

The Chester-born striker is no stranger to the world of horse racing himself.

While making his name as a trophy-winning goal scorer for Liverpool between 1996 and 2004, Michael was already eyeing up his next career as a race-winning stable owner.

The England star said: "I knew from very early in my life that this was something I wanted to do for the rest of my life. I was only 23 when I bought Manor House Stables.

"I bought it as an old arable farm with a view of turning it into a racing stables. 21 years on and the business has grown and fills me with more pride than it ever has done."

One of the horses on offer is He's A Gentleman, a six-time race winner.

Since Manor House Stables first opened in 2003, it has grown to become one of the most successful in the country, training more than 130 horses and employing 45 staff.

As part of his new venture, two of his horses will be on offer for the public to buy a stake in, including six-time winner He's A Gentleman.

Michael said: "I don't want to tempt fate but he is a gentleman, a lovely horse and multiple winner."

By buying a stake in a horse, the owner is entitled to a percentage of the prize money it wins in any races.

Michael Owen will be taking 15 horses to The Boodles May Festival in Chester.

He's A Gentleman will be one of many horses Michael Owen takes to The Boodles May Festival in Chester, which runs until 12 May and is a favourite of the former footballer.

Michael said: "I'm a local lad, I was born in Chester. It means the world to me. I wouldn't say I would rather have a winner at Chester than Royal Ascot, but it comes close.

"I've often said if we can't dominate our own patch then how are we going to dominate the rest of the world."

Manor House Stables will be hoping to repeat the success they saw at 2023 Boodles May Festival, with one of their trainers, Hugo Palmer, enjoying more wins than anyone else.

Hugo said: "When anyone wins a trophy the next season's target has got to be retaining it.

"We won the trophy for leading stable last year and we want to maintain it not least because the trophy came with a case of champagne."

