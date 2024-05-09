Play Brightcove video

The moment Neil Corrigan threw two kilos of heroin from his van onto the M56 caught on camera by Cheshire Police

A drug dealer threw two kilos of heroin onto the M56 motorway during a police chase before dangerously weaving through traffic, going around a roundabout the wrong way, and then smashing through a parking barrier at Manchester Airport.

Police tried to stop Neil Corrigan in his white Mercedes Sprinter flatbed van near Warrington on March 5 this year, but he drove off.

He was followed onto the M56, with dashcam footage showing him weaving in and out of traffic at speed, and throwing a large package out of the window during the chase.

Corrigan then drove onto the A555 towards Manchester Airport where he mounted the kerb, and went round a roundabout in the wrong direction.

He then ploughed into a barrier near to the entrance of a multi-storey car park at Terminal One before trying to escape on foot.

The police helicopter caught the moment Corrigan was arrested at Manchester Airport Credit: Cheshire Police

Police helicopters were monitoring him though, and he was quickly tracked down and arrested near to the Radisson Blu Hotel.

Officers returned to the M56 where they recovered two brown packages each containing 1kg of heroin.

Another two empty brown bags were also recovered, containing the remnants of a large amount of heroin which had spilt over the carriageway.

A police drugs expert estimated that the 2kg of heroin which was recovered by officers had a street value of £142,850.00, meaning that it is likely that Corrigan was transporting more than £285,000 worth of illegal drugs in total.

Cheshire Police cameras tracked Corrigan as he tried to escape on foot at Manchester Airport.

Play Brightcove video

Neil Corrigan was jailed for five years Credit: Cheshire Police

Corrigan, 42, of Main Street, Scarborough, had earlier pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A drugs (heroin), dangerous driving, failing to stop and driving without insurance.

He appeared at Chester Crown Court on Thursday 9 May where he was sentenced to five years in prison.

He was also banned from driving for five years and four months.

Following the sentencing Chief Inspector John Forshaw, of the Cheshire Police Road and Crime unit, said: "This is another fantastic result which has led to the removal of a large quantity of illegal drugs from the streets of Cheshire and further afield.

"The manner of Corrigan’s driving was extremely dangerous, showing no regard for the safety of innocent members of the public as part of his failed attempt to flee officers.

"Thankfully, as a result of the work of the skilled and dedicated officers in the Roads and Crime Unit, we were able to bring the pursuit to a safe conclusion and Corrigan is now being held accountable for his actions."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...