A video filmed a gym-goer shows the moment a terror suspect is arrested in the middle of a busy gym.

Greater Manchester Police Officers arrived at The Warehouse Gym in Wigan at around 7:30pm on Wednesday 8 May, as part of a series of raids and arrests of terror suspects across Greater Manchester.

The video shows the male suspect being detained and handcuffed on the floor of the gym, before being escorted to a police vehicle.

Armed police and dogs were waiting outside the gym on Platt Lane, which went into lockdown during the incident.

The gym's owner, Jonny Hart, said officers swept the area "methodically" before explaining to concerned staff and members what had happened.Mr Hart said: "They got hold of him very quickly and detained him in plasticuffs, and then escorted him out to the waiting vans."They made sure that everybody within the gym stayed there so nobody could enter or leave. And then they did, like, a sweep of the gym."But all the members of the gym, the staff, were quite commendable, really supporting them and doing what they can and explaining to the officers where he'd been in the gym, whether he'd brought a bag with him and, and so on."

A police cordon is still in place at the gym in Hindley Credit: MEN Media

Police told Mr Hart that the suspect had been under surveillance all day, and when officers realised he had left his home they followed him to the gym.

Arrest warrants were also carried out in Bolton, Great Lever, and Abram.

Three men, aged 35, 36, and 51, were arrested at separate locations on suspicion of commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism and were taken into custody for questioning.Assistant Chief Constable Rob Potts, who holds responsibility for counter terrorism policing in the north west, said: “We have executed a number of planned warrants as part of an ongoing counter terrorism investigation.

“Three men have been taken into custody for questioning and scenes remain in place as we conduct further enquiries.

"The activity has been the culmination of much detailed planning and we have put measures in place to minimise disruption to local residents as much as possible.“I understand that any time arrests of this nature are made it will cause concerns and people will naturally have questions.

"Although we can’t go into specific details of the investigation at this stage, I want to reassure members of the public that we do not currently believe there to be any wider threat linked to today’s activity.“Further detail will be released where appropriate as the investigation progresses.”