Police were left shocked when they stopped a car which sped through a red light - to find an "unrestrained" child sleeping across the back seat.

The female driver reportedly reached speeds of 47mph in a 30mph zone as it was spotted on Didsbury Road in Manchester just before 1am on 9 May.

After Greater Manchester Police (GMP) stopped the vehicle, they found the car had "three bald tyres" and the driver had no insurance.

They then found the child sleeping across the back seat, without wearing a seatbelt.

Posting a picture of the child on X, GMP's Traffic division said the driver was reported and the vehicle was seized.'Referrals" were also "submitted", the post said, although no further details were provided.

The post said: "This vehicle contravened a red traffic light, drove at 47mph in a 30mph zone, had 3 bald tyres and no insurance."The driver also failed to ensure her child was restrained correctly, letting him sleep on the back seats. Driver reported, vehicle seized & referals submitted."