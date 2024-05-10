Six dead puppies have bean found in sand dunes after their "shallow graves" were disturbed by a horrified beachgoer.

The dogs, thought to have been just four to five-weeks-old, were found at the same spot on two separate occasions just weeks apart, the RSPCA said.

The bodies were "quite decomposed" and were "possibly a poodle cross type", the charity added.

The first puppy was found on 17 April wrapped in kitchen roll and another five puppies were found on 2 May.

The incident at Crosby Beach, in Merseyside, is being treated as suspicious by the RSPCA and an appeal for information has now been launched.

Inspector Lisa Lupson who is investigating the incident said: "We are so grateful to the member of the public for reporting this to us and it must have been so harrowing for them to find the puppies in this way.

"While we do not know what the cause of death may be - the fact that so many were found in these circumstances is suspicious.

"It is thought they had been buried in shallow graves which had been disturbed."

Anyone with information is asked to call the RSPCA inspector appeal line on 0300 123 8018 quoting incident 01259774.