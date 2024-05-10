Everton Football Club has withdrawn an appeal against a two point penalty the club received for breaking profit and sustainability rules in the Premier League.

The club lodged the appeal just days after they were issued the penalty, which came after they admitted to losing £16.6 million during the 2022-23 season.

The independent commission which imposed the sanction disclosed in the written reasons for its decision that the Premier League had initially sought a five-point penalty.

This was reduced to two by the commission, after mitigation was taken into account, notably the fact that the club were being punished twice in the same overlapping period.

In February, the Toffees received a 10-point penalty for an earlier PSR breach reduced to six on appeal.

Everton initially aimed to see a similar reduction to their two point penalty, but in a statement posted on X on 10 May 2024, the club announced they had withdrawn the appeal.

A hearing was due to go ahead at the end of May however this has now been cancelled.

The decision comes just a few days after Nottingham Forest's appeal against their own points deduction was unanimously rejected by the same independent commission.

This means the two-point penalty will remain in place, along with their six-point penalty received in February.

Despite this, Everton have already guaranteed their safety in the Premier League with enough points to keep them out of the relegation zone even with two matches to go until the end of the season.

Continuing with the appeal process would have meant the table had the potential to change even after the end of the season on 19 May, with the hearing not scheduled until the end of the month.

Ahead of their second-to-last match of the season against Sheffield United on Saturday 11 May, Everton are 15th on the table.

Without both points deductions, they would be up two slots in 13th place.

