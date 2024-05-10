Everton's manager has donated a tracksuit fans speculate was responsible for a week of wins to a charity raffle.

Ahead of the Liverpool derby on 24 April, Sean Dyche swapped his usual pitch-side suit and tie for a traditional tracksuit.

Everton went on to win their first derby since 2010, beating Liverpool 2-0. It came just a few days after Dyche's first outing in the new outfit, when the Blues beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 to mark the beginning of a streak that's seen them go undefeated in four matches.

While many supporters claimed it was Sean Dyche's lucky tracksuit that lead to the club's change in form, Everton's manager has put it down to a wider change of approach to training and tactics.

He said: "A lot of work has been done by staff and players, including myself. A lot of decisions were made including what is now the infamous one to change a suit to a tracksuit."

Sean Dyche has said he plans to keep wearing tracksuits, even though his mother prefers him in suits. Credit: PA

Blues fan will now be hoping the luck can rub off on them, with a charity raffle offering the chance of taking the tracksuit home.

Sean Dyche said: "Although I don’t necessarily buy in to the narrative that the tracksuit has been a key part of the recent wins, I’m pleased we have an opportunity to raise valuable funds for a real worthwhile cause in Everton in the Community."

Supporters can enter the raffle for £5, with all proceeds going towards Everton in the Community, the club's official charity.

Sean Dyche said: "This club and its supporters have a lot to be proud about, and one of those is the work of its pioneering charity, Everton in the Community, which I know has an excellent reputation in supporting thousands of individuals across the city.”

The raffle will close at midnight on Monday 3 June and one lucky winner will be drawn at random. Supporters can enter more than once to increase their chances of winning.

The charity provides more than 50 programmes covering health, employability, youth engagement, justice, and disability across the Liverpool City Region.

While Sean Dyche is giving up his tracksuit, he's yet to confirm whether he'll be going back to his suit and tie when Everton take on Sheffield United at Goodison Park on Saturday 11 May.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Everton's match against Luton Town on 3 May, which ended in a one-all draw, he said: "At the minute, I feel quite comfortable in it and not just because we're winning.

"There's a practical side... Not carrying a suit around, not getting changed."

However, he did admit his mother disagrees.

He said: "My mum does prefer me in a suit, but that's how mums are."

