Dozens of firefighters have been tackling a large fire in Salford overnight.

Crews from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) have been at the scene at Clarendon Leisure Centre, on Liverpool Street since just before 3am.

The road is shut both ways this morning, 10 May.

Images posted on social media showed huge flames and plumes of smoke coming from the building.

GMFRS urged residents to keep windows and doors closed.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...