Liverpool has special plans in place to make it the "second best place" to enjoy the Eurovision song contest, while also celebrating the success of 2023's contest.

A series of free events will be taking place across the city, which all lead up to a full screening of the song contest at the Exhibition Centre alongside a live performance from the Vengaboys.

Leading up to the final, which begins at 8pm on Saturday 11 May, fans will be able to enjoy free events ranging from live music to art installations to celebrate and remember Liverpool's hosting of the 2023 Eurovision song contest, which brought 250,000 people to the city.

Liverpool’s Director of Culture, Claire McColgan CBE, said: “We would have major Eurovision FOMO if we didn’t do anything this year – it was an unforgettable moment in time for this city that we wanted to do elements of it all over again and party like it’s 2023!

“We want to position Liverpool as the UK’s Capital of Eurovision and ensure there is a real legacy to our Eurovision experience.

"For those fans not traveling to Malmö, we want to encourage them to return to Liverpool and spend time here and enjoy the work of some of our brilliant artists and creatives."

The 2023 contest boosted Liverpool's economy by nearly £55 million and reinforced its reputation as a city of music.

The live broadcast saw an average of 11 million tune in to the competition, making it the most watched grand final in history.

A report from the Department of Culture, Media, and Sport found Liverpool "laid the foundation for future hosts in how to communicate key narratives to a huge international audience".

What is happening and where can you experience it?

Beats on the Streets

Between 1pm and 7pm, 30 pop up music and dance performances from local Liverpool artists will take over Castle Street, Liverpool one, and the Royal Albert Dock. Visitors can expect to hear Eurovision hits from across the years performed entirely by local talent.

The full Beats on the Street lineup Credit: Visit Liverpool

Fly High

To celebrate the anniversary of Liverpool's hosting of the song contest on behalf of Ukraine, a night-time art exhibition made up of dozens of lantern butterflies will take over the Bluecoat chambers.

The suspended illuminated butterflies are based on a Ukrainian species and represent the resilience of life during conflict.

The lanterns have been made using locally sourced plant material and created at Bluecoat family sessions.

The work will be visible through the day and night from School Lane and Church Alley with glimpses from Hanover Street and Paradise Street.

The blue and yellow butterflies represent the resilience of Ukraine. Credit: Visit Liverpool

Welcome to Aquatopia

The blue and yellow submarine underwater disco returns to Liverpool's after becoming an iconic fixture of the 2023 Eurovision contest.

It will be taking over the Pier Head for a family-friendly disco featuring DJ sets, discos, and sea puppetry.

The nearby Mann Island atrium will be open to families looking to craft their own aquatic-themed accessories and join in on the deep-sea disco.

Aquatopia’s Sam Crombie said: "Last year’s Blue and Yellow Submarine Parade was a joyous experience and we can’t wait to celebrate again on the Pier Head with all our fishy friends in a magical deep-sea party.

“Everyone is invited to come and be immersed in our Aquatopia Kingdom for a day of crafts, dancing, creativity and unity.

"With the iconic backdrop of the River Mersey we couldn’t think of a better setting to bring everyone together."

The Aquatopia underwater disco returns to Liverpool for Eurovision 2024. Credit: Visit Liverpool

Sam Ryder's Space Man Jumpsuit

As part of the Liverpool Loves Eurovision event, Sam Ryder's iconic black denim Jumpsuit will be on display at the British Music Experience.

Sam Ryder wore the jewel-encrusted outfit during his performance at the 2022 Eurovision song contest, in which he came second and paved the way for Liverpool to take on the responsibility of hosting the event on behalf of the winners Ukraine.

Sam Ryder's Eurovision outfit will be on display. Credit: Visit Liverpool

