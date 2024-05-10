A man in his 40s has died in a crash involving a motorbike and bin lorry.

Police were called to the East Lancs Road in Fazakerley, Merseyside close to the slip road for the M57 at 6.35am on 9 May.

The rider of the motorbike died at the scene.

Merseyside Police say his family is being supported by specially trained officers.

The driver of the bin lorry stopped at the scene and is helping with the investigation.

The driver of a third vehicle, a 33-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs.

He has now been released under investigation.

Both sides of the East Lancs Road were closed for hours as investigations were carried out.

Detective Sergeant Andy Roper, Lead Investigating Officer from the Matrix Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: "Our thoughts are with the man’s family, who must be understandably devastated by what has happened.

"We will continue to support them and work hard to provide them with answers.

"An investigation into what happened in the run-up to the collision remains ongoing and we have spoken to a number of witnesses.

“We are also in the process of examining CCTV and dashcam footage.

"We would ask anyone who was travelling along either carriageway of the East Lancashire Road at around 6.30am who saw or heard anything or believes they captured something on their dashcam to contact us as a matter of urgency.

"Even if you are unsure if your dashcam has captured anything or not, we would welcome contact to allow us to check.

"We can collect the footage in person or we could send you a link to upload it."

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call the Matrix Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0151 777 5747, email SCIU@merseyside.police.uk quoting reference 24000422504.