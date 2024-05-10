A court has heard a 16-year-old schoolboy told police he was "nervous" when his school teacher took his virginity.

In a video interview shown to a jury, the youngster referred to as Boy B described 30-year-old Salford schoolteacher Rebecca Joynes as "pretty, smart" and "really funny" but also accused her of "emotional abuse."

Joynes is accused of six counts of sexual activity with two teenagers and is on trial at Manchester Crown Court. Neither teenager can be identified.

Joynes was already suspended from her high school job and on bail for alleged sexual activity with another schoolboy, 15-year-old Boy A, when she allegedly kissed and fondled Boy B, after sending him semi-nude photos, a jury heard.

Joynes denies any sexual activity took place.

Rebecca Joynes is on trial at Manchester Crown Court. Credit: PA

Video interviews Boy B gave to police detectives after Joynes was arrested for a second time were shown to police on 10 May, where he tells of how he lost his virginity to the teacher in her apartment in Salford Quays.

He explained how he was nervous, but was reassured by Joynes who allegedly told him: "It's your first time, it was great."

On one occasion, the 16-year-old lied to his parents telling them he was going to watch a Manchester United football game.

Instead, Joynes picked him up in her Audi A1 and took him back to her apartment, he said.

He went on to tell detectives: “From then on it just progressed every chance I got.”

He claimed he and Joynes had sex around 30 times before her arrest and that he initially viewed the relationship as “friends with benefits”.

Earlier, the youngster said the first time they met at her apartment they had only kissed and Joynes had whispered in his ear about waiting until his next birthday when he was 16.

The trial continues at Manchester Crown Court Credit: Peter Byrne/PA

Boy B said Joynes had told him she could not have a baby and they had unprotected sex. However, she soon discovered she was pregnant.

“I have realised how wrong it was,” Boy B said.

“She’s really pretty, she’s really smart, she’s really funny.

“I knew in my head, I would say to her, ‘You’re a weirdo, you need help. You’re a nonce.

“You should go and find someone your own age, you are pretty enough.

“I kind of think she was playing a game with me. I did love her, to be honest, and she said she loved me.”

He said on one occasion Joynes turned up at a pub where he was with friends including girls and he went out to her car.

“She was crying her eyes out and she said, ‘If I lose this baby, it’s your fault’.

“She was just crying, ‘Why does this always happen to me?’

“She’s got trust issues.

“Now I think about it, it was emotional abuse. She just basically mentally abused me. I sacrificed 18 months for a paedophile.”

Boy B told police the day before Joynes was arrested for a second time, over sexual contact with him, she had planned a “date night” involving an Ann Summers scratchcard of sexual activities, rose petals and hidden notes around her flat, leading to “surprises” which he played along with and followed.

He continued: “At the end it was a baby grow. It said something like, ‘Best Dad’ and I was like, ‘What the f***!’

“She started crying and I started crying, because we were undecided whether to get rid of it or not.

“That was probably the lowest point, we were irresponsible. It’s my own fault. I also thought, ‘what the f*** am I going to do?’

“I can’t hide a kid. I had hid the relationship for 18 months from my parents.”

Joynes denies six counts of engaging in sexual activity with a child, including two while being a person in a position of trust.

The trial was adjourned until Monday.