Report by ITV Granada Reports journalist Claire Hannah.

Blind and partially sighted dancers have made UK history by performing for the first time in an international Ballroom Dance competition in Blackpool.

The new category was added to the Open Worlds Dance Championships at the iconic Tower Ballroom and has given competitors the chance to follow their dreams.

Those taking part were from Step Change Studios. Dancer Molly Randall said: "After losing most of my sight relatively suddenly, I didn’t think I’d ever dance again.

"I tried going to regular classes but always found the accessibility was not what I needed and sadly I could not continue."Martia Bevan said: “This is one of those ‘once in a lifetime’ opportunities."

"The training is accessible and well thought through and we have been so lucky with the professional tuition we have received."