Manchester United Women have won the first major trophy in their history by beating Tottenham in the FA Cup final.

Lucia Garcia scored twice in a 4-0 win at Wembley with Ella Toone and Rachel Williams also on the scoresheet.

76,000 fans watched the final at Wembley Credit: PA Images

United had gone to Wembley hoping to erase memories of last season's FA Cup final, in which they were beaten by Chelsea.

The club's American owner Avram Glazer was among the 76,000 supporters at Wembley for the showpiece event of the women's football season.

Ella Toone scores a spectacular opening goal for United Credit: PA Images

United took the lead just before half-time, a spectacular strike from Ella Toone rewarding the reds first half dominance.

Rachel Williams headed home for a 2-0 lead on 54 minutes, before two goals from player of the match Lucia Garcia secured the victory.