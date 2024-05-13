A fire which destroyed a leisure centre is being treated as 'suspicious'.

The blaze broke out at Clarendon Leisure Centre, Salford, just before 3am on Friday 10 May.

Eight fire engines and specialist appliances were used to tackle the blaze. Since the incident, no arrests or injuries have been reported.

The centre was due to reopen in June 2024 after it received significant investment for a new state of the art gym.

Eight fire engines were deployed to tackle the blaze. Credit: MEN Media

Discussions are now taking place between Salford City Council and Salford Community Leisure to work out the future of the site, including the possibility of a rebuild.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said: "Investigators are establishing the exact cause of the fire and work is ongoing to piece together the timeline of events.

"The incident is currently being treated as suspicious, and officers are keen for anyone with any information that could help the investigation to come forward."

The fire broke out just before 3am on Friday 10 May. Credit: MEN Media

Clarendon Leisure Centre had been previously earmarked for possible closure - to be replaced by one of several new centres planned for the city.

However those plans were halted in recent years as the economy dipped.

Detective Sergeant Karl Perry, from GMP’s Salford district, said: “Incidents such as the one we saw on Friday morning can be both upsetting and shocking – but I want local people to know that we are utilising all lines of enquiry as we look to discover what triggered this awful fire.

“Thankfully, no-one was hurt, but I appreciate that many people will be upset at the loss of this community asset. I am hoping for anyone with relevant doorbell, dashcam, or CCTV to get in touch with any appropriate material to aid our work."

Clarendon Leisure Centre bosses say the facility has provided opportunities for the local community for over four decades. Credit: MEN Media

Salford Community Lesiure CEO Steve Hassall said that all associated with the centre were "still coming to terms with the tragic incident".

He said comments they have received since the fire "show how important this venue was for the community, with so many people sharing such fond memories".

All staff working at Clarendon have been 'redeployed' to its other centres and services in Salford.