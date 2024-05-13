Manchester United: Storm brings out waterfall at Old Trafford

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe was given a stark reminder of the issues facing a deteriorating Old Trafford as a storm wreaked havoc around the ground on Sunday.

United are looking at options to redevelop the current site or build a new one on adjacent club-owned land, with the first option expected to cost in the region of £1 billion and a new stadium requiring a £2billion outlay.

Sir Jim got a first hand glimpse of the issues at United's current home after a storm broke out towards the end of Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Arsenal.

Water poured from the corner of the roof between the Sir Alex Ferguson Stand and East Stand, funnelling down like a waterfall onto the seats beneath.

In the opposite corner, water raced down the Sir Bobby Charlton Stand steps and flooded the moat around the pitch.

A video posted on social media video appeared to show pipes had broken above that area and other footage highlighted other problems around the ground, including in thetunnel area.

The PA news agency understands senior figures met to discuss the issues shortly after the match.

United have not commented on the problems but said 41mm of rain fell in the two hours after the final whistle.

By contrast, 29mm fell on Old Trafford in the whole of last May.

The pitch was left waterlogged Credit: PA

Earlier on Sunday, co-owner Ratcliffe met with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham to discuss the redevelopment of Old Trafford.

It's understood Starmer attended the match as Burnham's guest. He is a member of a task force looking at how to revitalise United's home ground.

Burnham was also present at the talks ahead of kick-off along with Lord Sebastian Coe, who is chair of the Old Trafford Regeneration Task Force.

The task force, which also includes former United captain Gary Neville, met for the first time last month as Ratcliffe looks to create a world-class stadium by either redeveloping Old Trafford or constructing a new ground on adjacent land owned by the Premier League club.It is understood the discussions with Arsenal fan Starmer were part of ongoing engagement with political leaders on a local, regional and national level as options for the project are explored.