Play Brightcove video

A man was caught on camera hopping fences in his dressing gown trying to run from police at his door.

Drone footage has captured a man running away from police in his dressing gown as part of a crackdown on drug dealers.

He can be seen leaving through the back door, into a garden which includes a children's slide, toys and a trampoline.

With his gown draped over him, the man runs out onto a mattress in front of the back door, before jumping over a fence to his next door neighbour's house.As the man runs through the next garden, his gown appears to come off, before he puts it back on and makes his way through a gate.

Houses of those in custody were searched by officers. Credit: GMP

He then jumps two more fences, and appears to land on his back on both occasions.

Police were at his door as part of Operation Vulcan. It hopes to tackle drugs supply in Manchester with 24 arrests of alleged drug dealers being made on Tuesday, 14 May.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have been working alongside specialist officers from the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit (NWROCU).

They have been running an undercover operation in Piccadilly Gardens alongside their high visibility patrols.

Almost 300 officers executed 23 warrants at addresses across Greater Manchester, which resulted in 22 men and two men being arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

Several arrests were made in the morning of action. Credit: GMP

After searching their houses, £10,000 in cash, 100s of snap bugs od drugs and several mobile phones and sim cards were found.

Operation Vulcan Piccadilly launched in September 2023 after working with locals, residents, and partners from across Manchester.

Detective Sergeant Matt Donnelly from Operation Vulcan said: “This was a huge operation, using almost 300 officers from across the force, various covert tactics, and specialist resources from across the region.

"We know how deeply the drugs trade impacts our communities and the violence and depravity it brings with it, which is why we have launched such a major operation to tackle it.

"By arresting 24 people this morning, I can confidently say we have dismantled and disrupted several different county lines and local drug networks.

"But we won’t be complacent, and this should be a warning for anyone who thinks criminal activity is welcome in our city.

"We want to make sure criminals are living a life of high anxiety, and I hope that anyone who considers coming to Piccadilly Gardens to deal drugs is constantly looking over their shoulder.”