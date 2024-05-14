Two men who allegedly plotted to carry out an Islamic State-inspired gun attack against the Jewish community have appeared in court.

Walid Saadaoui, 36, of Crankwood Road, Abram, and Amar Hussein, 50, of no fixed abode, are accused of plotting a terror attack designed to cause “multiple fatalities using automatic weapons” in North West England, Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard.

The two men had also intended to target law enforcement and military as part of the “Isil or Daesh-inspired terrorist attack”, prosecutors alleged.

Both are charged with the preparation of terrorist acts between December 13 2023 and 9 May 2024.

Bilel Saadaoui, 35, of Fairclough Street, Hindley, also appeared before the court accused of making arrangements for Walid Saadaoui – who is his brother – after his death.

He pleaded not guilty to a charge of failing to disclose information about an act of terrorism between the same dates.

The defendants appeared separately in the dock, flanked by police officers and wearing grey sweatshirts.

The men appeared before Westminster Magistrates Court on Tuesday. Credit: PA Images

Hussein, who represented himself and had an interpreter, did not speak to confirm his name, date of birth or address. The other two men spoke only to confirm their identities.

Angelo Saponiere, defending Bilel Saadaoui, said his client was a “family man” who had not known of the alleged plans.

District Judge Louisa Cieciora remanded all three men into custody to appear at the Old Bailey on May 24.

GMP Assistant Chief Constable Rob Potts said the details of the case “will be understandably distressing and likely to have a significant impact on the communities within the Greater Manchester and beyond”.

In a statement, he added: “Everyone should feel safe in our region regardless of their religion or race.

“We have been working closely with community groups and key stakeholders to address concerns and we’ll continue to update them throughout this case.

“Local officers across Greater Manchester will continue to listen and act on concerns alongside partners to protect the public and keep you safe.

“The action we have taken so far follows a long-running and carefully managed investigation, and we do not believe that there is a wider risk to the public connected to this case.

“Should you have any concerns about your safety or any suspicious activity in your area, then I would encourage you to contact the police.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...