Three men charged with terrorism offences in Greater Manchester

Three men have been charged with terrorism offences in Greater Manchester.

Walid Saadaoui, 36, of Crankwood Road, Abram, and Amar Hussein, 50, of no fixed address, have been charged with preparation of terrorist acts.

Bilel Saadaoui, 35, of Fairclough Street, Hindley, has been charged with failure to disclose information about an act of terrorism.

All three have been remanded to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 14 May.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed cordons had been put in place at four addresses in Wigan and Bolton, with local officers patrolling the areas.

A spokesperson said these scenes have been lifted and thanked local communities for their patience and co-operation.