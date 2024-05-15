The Trussell Trust charity says it's helped a record number of people through food banks in the North West over the past year.

It's as as people on low incomes struggle to afford the essentials. Figures reveal 300,056 emergency food parcels were provided to people facing hardship in the North West between April 2023 and March 2024 - more than ever before.

Nearly 132,000 of these parcels provided for children in the North West.

That's almost a 60 percent increase compared to five years ago.

Nearly 132,000 of these parcels provided for children.

This is the highest number of parcels distributed in a single year by the food banks in the charity’s UK-wide network and represents a concerning 58% increase in the total support provided compared to five years ago.

Charlotte Moorcroft, Fundraising Officer, North Liverpool Foodbank said: “More and more households and families are finding themselves at crisis point.

"Over the last year, we saw a significant increase in the number of people accessing our foodbanks, supporting people with well over 14,000 emergency food parcels, with 4,913 of these being for children.

North Liverpool Foodbank said: “More and more households and families are finding themselves at crisis." point.

"It’s heartbreaking to hear the stories of those who are in crisis, with so many people unable to afford the basics and needing emergency support.

"We are here to support everyone who needs us.”

Nationally, a record 3.1 million emergency food parcels have been handed out in just a year.

The number of people of pension age picking up parcels also increased by 27% to 179,000, according to the trust, with older people who rent said to be particularly likely to need help.

The trust is warning that the next UK government cannot afford to ignore this issue and is urging all political leaders to set out how they will build a future where no one needs a food bank to survive.

It's calling for urgent reform of the social security system, so it ensures everyone's income covers the cost of the essentials we all need in life.

The Trussell Trust's hope is no one should rely on handouts to survive.

Emma Revie, Chief Executive at the Trussell Trust said: “It’s 2024 and we’re facing historically high levels of food bank need.

"As a society, we cannot allow this to continue.

"We must not let food banks become the new norm.

"As we approach the next UK General Election, we urgently need all political leaders to set out how they will build a future where no one needs a food bank to survive.

"Voters want to see a change and we need cross-government action at all levels to deliver it.

"We know what's pushing people to food banks, so we know what needs to change.

“A supportive social security system is the bedrock on which we end hunger for good.

"Building on this, we need much more effective employment and financial support for parents, carers and disabled people and action to ensure everyone can have the security we all need to access opportunities and have hope for the future, through more secure and flexible jobs and investment in social housing.

“Food banks are not the answer.

"They will be there to support people as long as they are needed, but our political leaders must take bold action to build a future where everyone has enough money to afford the life’s essentials.

"The time to act is now.”

The hope is no one should rely on handouts to survive.