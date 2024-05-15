Transport chiefs are warning football and music fans to make advanced journey plans as Manchester City and Barry Manilow both take centre stage in the city at neighbouring venues.

On Sunday 18 may, 2024, Manchester City are hoping to win the Premier League title in their final game of the season at the Etihad Stadium and the legendary American singer Barry Manilow will be performing at the new Co-op Live Arena.

Transport for Greater Manchester are urging people travelling to the concert, match or other destinations to plan ahead and use public transport.

Etihad Stadium Credit: PA

Barry Manilow fans have Metrolink tram travel included with their event ticket - valid for four hours before and after the show – which can also be used on the post-event shuttle buses from Co-op Live to the city centre.

Travel on commercial bus services is not included with event tickets but further information can be found on their website Parking at Co-op Live has sold out and a strict residents parking scheme is in operation around the venue.

While public transport and active travel are strongly encouraged, an alternative may be to park in one of city centre multi-storeys and take a tram, walk, wheel or cycle to Etihad Campus to complete the journey.

Co-op live arena

Metrolink will operate a double-tram service between the city centre and Etihad Campus both before and after the match.

City supporters can also make use of a bespoke shuttle bus service to the city centre, or travel on one of the 17 supporters bus services from across Greater Manchester and the surrounding area.

Buses will leave later, at 7.15pm, if City win the Premier League title. More details on the match day bus network can be found on the TfGM and Manchester City websites. Public transport will be busiest immediately before and after the events and passengers may have to wait to board their services.

The Etihad Campus is just a 35-minute walk from the city centre, giving City and Barry Manilow fans the option of walking or cycling to their respective events. A regenerated step-free, well-lit, interactive walking route (also marked on maps as ‘CityLink’) is clearly signposted from Piccadilly Station and through the Ancoats and New Islington areas.

Helpers will be on hand to support people as they make their way to and from the events. It also takes just 10 minutes to cycle via Merrill Street, then on to the CityLink by Holt Town tram stop.

There are over 500 cycle parking spaces on the Etihad Campus once you get to the arena. Danny Vaughan, Chief Network Officer at TfGM, said: “We’re expecting it to be a really busy Sunday with Barry Manilow in town and Manchester City on the brink of a fourth consecutive Premier League title – that’s why we’ve worked with partners on plans to ensure our transport network is as robust as possible on the day. “We want everyone to have a great time and, would encourage those off to the Etihad or Co-op Live to use public transport for their journeys, or consider walking, cycling or wheeling as the best way to get to and from their destination. “Planning and preparation for events such as this is done in great detail and there will be plenty of staff on hand to help and support people making their way to and from their destination.

Enhanced bus and tram services will be in place and we will also be monitoring the network and providing up to date travel information so people’s journeys run as smoothly as possible.” While public transport and active travel are encouraged, an alternative for drivers may be to park in one of city centre multi-storeys and take a tram, walk, wheel or cycle to Etihad Campus to complete the journey. Further information on getting to the Co-op Live Arena and the Etihad Stadium can be found on the TfGM website.

