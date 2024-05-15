Play Brightcove video

Granada Reports correspondent Tim Scott spoke to family members about the future of their loved ones.

Families of people living in a care home that's due to close say that forcing their loved-ones to leave and find new accommodation will put them under unbearable strain.

The management of Acorn Lodge in Failsworth, Greater Manchester announced last week that they've sold the building to be renovated and re-purposed.

All of the current 68 residents, many with dementia, will have to live elsewhere.

Sharon Freakes' 88 year-old father who has dementia has lived at Acorn Lodge for nine months.

Sharon Freakes' father lives in Acorn Lodge. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

She said: "Everyone is just hurting inside, thinking how are we going to tell them? It's just unthinkable."

Her father currently needs a special Elderly Mentally Infirm (EMI) bed at the unit because he has a particular advanced stage of dementia.

She worries that they'll struggle to find him these resources elsewhere.

Linda Walsh and Barbara Hatch are sisters who are worried about their mother.

Linda Walsh and Barbara Hatch are sisters whose mother lives at Acorn Lodge.

They say the home provides a great standard of care, the staff work well and the residents are happy where they are.

They believe having to move could "kill" their mother.

In a statement, the home's management said: "We have made Oldham Council aware that we, as owners of the Acorn Lodge Nursing Home, have agreed a sale of Acorn Lodge to Exemplar Health Care who plan to extensively refurbish and renovate the home and re-open it as a specialist home for adults living with acquired brain injuries, neurological conditions, dementia and physical disabilities.

"Funding for the health and social care system in recent years has not kept pace with therate of inflation and the other costs of day-to-day living.

"These will, as is evidenced from the large number of other closures in the area, start to have an impact in the future. It was for this reason that we had made the difficult decision to sell the home, before any financial struggles started and whilst we could still ensure the highest quality of service and care."

Oldham Council said that while they are frustrated at the short notice of the announcement to close Acorn Lodge, they can't prevent it being closed and they're now working to try and rehome residents as quickly as possible.