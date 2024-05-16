Play Brightcove video

Drivers were left stunned after a group of horses on the loose ran past their cars as they queued in traffic.

The herd were spotted along Oldham Road, near Tandle Hills Park, in Oldham, narrowly missing cars as they galloped past on 15 May.

Nurse Maryam Sardar, who filmed the stampede, said she immediately phoned the police after the 'scary' incident, as the unaccompanied horses charged down the street at around 7.30pm.

It is unknown where the horses had come from, but Maryam said she suspected they had escaped from a local farm.

She said: "I felt quite scared. At one point, a horse looked at my camera in the eye and almost looked like they were coming straight towards my car as opposed to weaving in and out of traffic.

"It was busy on the roads; there were lots of cars on both sides but the horses were completely unaccompanied and doing their own thing.

"There were multiple, different breeds and sizes of horses that I assume had escaped from a local farm.

"I’ve never seen anything like it and so many. We do see escaped animals but none charging at such a speed and in the road.

"I just hope nobody was hurt. I called the police as soon as I saw them."

Half a dozen horses were seen galloping along the road in Oldham. Credit: MEN Media

A post was later shared to a local Facebook group by a concerned resident who asked: "Has anyone lost any horses? There’s 6+ running down Rochdale Road".

A woman claiming to own the horses later commented to say they had been found safely.

She posted: "Thank you to everyone who helped tonight with our runaway ponies/horses we all really appreciate everything that you have all done tonight. Again thank you."