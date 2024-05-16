Kellogg's has announced it is closing its Trafford Park factory - with the loss of 360 jobs.

The company's owner Kellanova, said the site, which was visited by King Charles in 2023, is too old to modernise and already has buildings which are unused.

The factory makes Corn Flakes, Rice Krispies and Coco Pops will close by the end of 2026.

The 90-year-old factory, which operates 24 hours a day and makes a million boxes of cereal daily, is the first manufacturing base for Kellogg's in Britain.

The company says redeployment will be offered to all employees who want it, and, where it can be accommodated.

The Kellogs factory in Trafford Park is closing Credit: MEN

The future of the 27-acre Manchester site has been in question since February when a potential closure was first announced by the business.

At the time Kellanova cited the age of the almost 90-year-old plant, together with the large amount of redundant space in its buildings, as reasons for such a move.

UK Managing Director, Chris Silcock, said: “We want to acknowledge the professionalism of all colleagues at the factory during what we know have been some difficult discussions.

" When we announced our proposal earlier this year, we said it had nothing to do with the outstanding people who work at our factory.

" And, how everyone has chosen to conduct themselves over the last months has really brought this to life for us.

“However, we remain clear there isn’t a long-term future for the site. It’s laid out in a way that made sense in the 1930s, with food travelling up and down six floors in a legacy manufacturing process.

"What’s more, we only use half the space in the buildings and the investment required to maintain the factory in the coming years is simply not viable.”

King Charles visiting Kellogg's in January 2023 Credit: PA Images

Reacting to the news, Andrew Western, MP for Stretford and Urmston, said: “I’m deeply disappointed by today’s news.

"The Kellogg’s site at Trafford Park has been an iconic part of our community for decades, with generations of local families working there. Its closure will be a huge loss for people in Stretford and Urmston.

"My first thoughts are with the staff affected. I’m pleased that through consultation with the unions an enhanced redundancy package and redeployment scheme has been agreed, but job losses are always incredibly difficult.

"I’ll continue to work with the unions and Kellanova to ensure the transition for staff at the Trafford Park site is as smooth and as fair as possible."

Employees at Kellogg's factories in Wrexham and its headquarters at MediaCity in Salford. are not impacted by this news.

