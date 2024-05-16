A man is in hospital after a car was "deliberately" driven into him.The incident happened yesterday, 15 May, just after 6pm on Berkley Street, close to the junction with Upper Stanhope Street in Toxteth, Liverpool.

Police confirmed a 31-year old man was hit by a grey Mercedes GLA. After running the man over, three men got out of the car and assaulted him.The Mercedes was then driven off down Emerson Street. It was found a short time later on Cairns Street and seized by police for forensic examination.

The victim was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to hospital for treatment for cuts to the head and a leg injury. His condition is described as stable.

The incident happened on Berkley Street. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Merseyside Police are appealing for any witnesses, CCTV and dash camera footage which may assist their investigation.Detective Inspector Darren Taylor of Merseyside Police said: "Our investigation into this incident is in its very early stages, but it does appear the car was deliberately driven at the man who was then assaulted by the occupants.

" Not only would this have been a traumatic experience for the victim, but it would have been shocking for any onlookers.

"We have launched an investigation into what happened and have already seized the car we believe was involved. Our officers are continuing to undertake an extensive search of the area and studying CCTV footage to establish the full circumstances and locate the offenders.

"I appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident, and any residents living locally who might have CCTV of a vehicle in the area between 6-6.45pm to please contact us. Alternatively, if you were driving in the vicinity I ask that you please check your dashcam footage that may have captured the incident or the car and to also come forward."Every piece of information is vitally important to our investigation and could help us establish what happened so we can provide answers for his family."

