Police are searching three more locations in connection to a murder investigation launched after a torso was found in a beauty spot.

The remains of Stuart Everett, 67, were found scattered around areas of Salford, Greater Manchester, in April.

Mr Everett is thought to have died at an address in the Winton area of Manchester at the end of March before parts of his body were discovered in four different areas.

Now, following CCTV and phone data investigations officers, from Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have begun searching three more areas.

Boggart Hole Clough, in Blackley, North Manchester, land near Patricroft train station in Eccles, and land near Walkden train station in Worsley, both in Salford, have all been cordoned off.

Specialist divers, Tactical Aid Unit officers and police dogs will be used in the searches.

Stuart Everett is believed to have died at the end of March, before his remains were found at the beginning of April. Credit: Family picture

Mr Everett’s remains were discovered by a passer-by in Kersal Dale park, Salford, wrapped in clear plastic on 4 April.

Remains were also found at by residents in two more locations on 27, 28 April, at Blackleach Reservoir and Linneyshaw Colliery Wood, and by police on 30 April in an alleyway close to railway lines off Worsley Road, all in Salford.

Michal Jaroslaw Polchowski, 70, and Marcin Majerkiewicz, 42, of Worsley Road, Eccles, have been charged with Mr Everett's murder.

Both were remanded in custody after appearing at Manchester Crown Court and will next appear in court on 18 July for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

A provisional trial date of 3 March 2025 was fixed by Judge Nicholas Dean KC, the Honorary Recorder of Manchester.

Woodland in Boggart Hole Clough, in the north of Manchester, is one of the new sites being searched by police. Credit: MEN Media

Detective Superintendent Lewis Hughes, from GMP’s Serious Crime Division and Senior Investigating Officer, said: “The scenes that we will be searching over the coming days have come to our attention through some exceptional detective work conducted by the investigation team.

“We know there will be some disruption to the local community as a result of searching other locations, but it is so important that we do this, we need to be able to provide Stuart’s family with the information they need to process this news.

“Our investigation is ongoing, we still have a lot of work to do and I hope the public can see the dedication and compassion that continues to be shown across the force by officers and staff who are either keeping the scene secure, searching for evidence or investigating this behind the scenes – we all have our part to play in getting justice for Stuart’s family and every search we conduct is one step closer to finding answers for them.”

Stuart Everett’s remains had been wrapped in clear plastic and were discovered by a passer-by on April 4 Credit: Peter Byrne/PA

In a tribute to the 67-year-old Mr Everett's family said they were “united in grief”.

"We as a family are united in our grief over the devastating news of Stuart’s untimely death and the manner in which he died,” the family said.

"He was a unique and endearing character who always put his family and many friends first.

"He loved his food, his garden, his music and a flutter on the horses, we have been overwhelmed with the messages of support and are thankful that so many people thought so much of him.

"He did not deserve to die the way he did and will be eternally missed. RIP."