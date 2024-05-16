Play Brightcove video

ITV Granada Reports sports correspondent David Chisnall visited Formby, the Merseyside town that Jurgen Klopp made his home.

Residents of a Merseyside town say they will miss Jurgen Klopp when he leaves English football.

Klopp has been a familiar face in Formby where he has lived since becoming Liverpool manager in 2015.

In fact, he moved in to a mansion owned by the man he replaced, Brendan Rodgers, on a street known locally as Millionaire’s Row.

Yet the down-to-earth German likes to be a man of the people and has regularly been spotted out and about in the area.

Locals described him as a “very charming” man who always took time to speak to everybody.

Phil, an Everton supporter, said he was friendly when they met.

“We stood and spoke to him for a couple of minutes and it was really quite nice actually, in spite of all the things we told him in the past,” he said.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp jokingly hailed his own professionalism after keeping his emotions in check in his final away game in charge. Credit: PA

Known for its beautiful beaches and red squirrels, Formby is 12 miles north of Klopp's spiritual home of Anfield.

It is there that Liverpool fans will bid an emotional farewell to the 56-year-old on Sunday when he steps down as the club's manager after nine years at the helm.

During that time, he has become a man of Merseyside and was even given the Freedom of the City in 2022.

Retired Liverpool striker David Fairclough is a former neighbour in Formby.

He told ITV Granada Reports, "He is a huge, massive figure around Merseyside and most people would die for a glimpse of him walking through the city centre.

"Around here they've been very fortunate to see him so regularly and give him that piece of time.

"[They] don't bother him. And I think he's appreciated that."

This photo of Klopp with Steven Gerrard and a young fan at his local went viral ahead of the 2022 Champions League final. Credit: X/bakethebest

The Freshfield pub has been one of Klopp's favourite local haunts where he could often be found ordering a pint of beer, fish and chips or a steak and ale pie.

Assistant manager Kim Duncan said customers often got “a little boost” when he walked in with a big smile on his face after a win.

She said they will definitely miss Klopp when he calls time on his stint here: "I think Formby will miss him in general."