Feyenoord boss Arne Slot confirms he will replace Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager
Arne Slot has said he will take over as Liverpool head coach next season while the team prepare to give their legendary manager a fitting send-off at Anfield.
The current Feyenoord boss confirmed the rumour he will succeed Jurgen Klopp, who has been in charge of the Reds for the past eight and a half years.
An agreement for the Dutchman to replace the German boss has been in place for three weeks but there has been no official announcement.
But at a press conference on Friday ahead of his team’s match with Excelsior, Slot said: “I can confirm that I will become the trainer there next year.”
The 45-year-old suggested official confirmation from the Reds would soon follow.
Jurgen Klopp, 56, will officially stand down as Liverpool boss on Sunday, 19 May, after almost a decade with the club.
In that time, he steered players and fans to Premier League victory after a 30-year wait as well as their sixth Champions League title.
A statement on Feyenoord’s website read: “The final league match of the season against Excelsior next Sunday is officially Arne Slot’s last game as coach of Feyenoord.”
It added: “Immediately after the end of the last game of the season, Feyenoord will organise a farewell moment for Slot, who can look back on a very successful time at De Kuip, with a championship and a cup win, among other things.”
