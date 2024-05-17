Arne Slot has said he will take over as Liverpool head coach next season while the team prepare to give their legendary manager a fitting send-off at Anfield.

The current Feyenoord boss confirmed the rumour he will succeed Jurgen Klopp, who has been in charge of the Reds for the past eight and a half years.

An agreement for the Dutchman to replace the German boss has been in place for three weeks but there has been no official announcement.

But at a press conference on Friday ahead of his team’s match with Excelsior, Slot said: “I can confirm that I will become the trainer there next year.”

The 45-year-old suggested official confirmation from the Reds would soon follow.

Jurgen Klopp, 56, will officially stand down as Liverpool boss on Sunday, 19 May, after almost a decade with the club.

In that time, he steered players and fans to Premier League victory after a 30-year wait as well as their sixth Champions League title.

A statement on Feyenoord’s website read: “The final league match of the season against Excelsior next Sunday is officially Arne Slot’s last game as coach of Feyenoord.”

It added: “Immediately after the end of the last game of the season, Feyenoord will organise a farewell moment for Slot, who can look back on a very successful time at De Kuip, with a championship and a cup win, among other things.”

