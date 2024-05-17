A charity fundraiser who missed out on meeting Liverpool FC players after driving almost 150 miles was stunned when Jurgen Klopp invited him into his garden.

Life-long fan Mark Preston left Newton Aycliffe, County Durham, at 3:30am on 8 May to drive down to the club's training ground in the hope of getting a shirt signed for his charity.

But when Mark finally arrived, he was disappointed to find the first team had been given three days off - but that didn't stop the determined dad.

Klopp signed shirts and posed with a defibrillator. Credit: MISSEDABEAT

Mark put his investigation skills to work and found Jurgen Klopp's house, where he was stunned to be welcomed into the family's garden by the Red's manager's wife, Ulla.

MissedABeat install defibrillators in locations across the UK - and often auction football memorabilia to raise money.

Mark said: "I explained that Jurgen previously signed some shirts for me to raise funds for the next charity night event, and I wanted to thank him personally.

"She asked me more and more about the charity, she even spent time on the MissedABeat website reading the posts.

"I don't think I have ever met a more thoughtful lady, she showed genuine interest."

Ulla explained that Jurgen was asleep, but after 20 minutes she ventured into the house to wake her husband up to meet Mark.

The shirts signed by Klopp will be auctioned to fundraise for more defibrillators. Credit: MISSEDABEAT

Mark said: "Jurgen comes down and greats me with that smile, a proper man hug and that laugh that we have all grown to love over the last nine years.

"To say he is the normal one is an understatement. To sit and share football stories and talk about MissedABeat was something that I will never forget. It will live with me forever."

The German manager, whose last game with Liverpool FC is this weekend, signed a stack of memorabilia to help Mark raise more money for more defibrillators.

"Jurgen, without any hesitation, signs everything kindly donated and more", explains Mark.

Klopp reminisced about his time at the club with Mark, who is a life-long LFC fan.

The signed shirts will be framed and auctioned off at one of MissedABeat’s fundraising events.

"I will be forever grateful to them both for the rest of my life", said Mark.

