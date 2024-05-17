Play Brightcove video

In a press conference, the Liverpool boss said he "loves absolutely everything" about the club he has managed for almost a decade.

Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted it will be "hard to say goodbye" to the club he has managed for almost a decade - but insists "if the city needs me, I'm there".

The German manager's last game will take place at Anfield on Sunday, 19 May, after eight and a half years and eight pieces of silverware.

Under his reign, the Reds won one Premier League title after a 30-year wait as well as their sixth Champions League title.

In his final press conference, Klopp said: “A decade in your life is a massive one and I will not forget a day in that time.

"I met the best people and I did it for the best club I could have imagined. I take memories with me, fantastic memories. I take friendships with me, relationships with me – forever.

“You realise the older you get when time slips through your fingers you look back and think ‘My God, that was quick’. I don’t think it was quick, the nine years."

He added: "Saying goodbye without feeling sad or hurt means the time we spent together was not great - and we had a great time. It will be tough, I know it will be tough."

Jurgen was awarded the Freedom of the City of Liverpool in 2022, which he described as a "huge responsibility."

He was only the second foreign national - after Nelson Mandela - to be given the honour.

Jurgen Klopp will bow out at Anfield after eight and a half years. Credit: PA Images

"I will not forget a day," Klopp said. "Nothing is perfect these days, but the people in this city are close to that as possible.

"They way they deal with life, they welcome you and the way they treat you.

“And I don’t mean me, I mean all people I know who arrive in this city. What they tell me describes people in Liverpool and that is wonderful to know.

“I am completely at peace. It is wonderful to know I spent a big time of my life here.

"I got the key of the city and I know probably for a lot of people that’s rather funny but for me it feels like responsibility.

“I don’t imagine the club will need my help in the future but if the city needs me I am there. I want to be helpful in whatever way and we will see how that looks.”

