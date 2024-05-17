The new Bishop of Sodor and Man says she is 'very excited and honoured' to take on her new role in the Isle of Man.

The Venerable Patricia Hillas will take over from the Right Reverend Peter Eagles, following his retirement in October 2023.

Rt Rev Hillas will officially take on her new role, following her consecration as a bishop at York Cathedral on 10 October.

Sodor and Man is the smallest diocese in the Church of England, with a total of 45 churches and 27 parishes.

Tricia was ordained in 2002, working in the Diocese of London, until she became vicar of St Barnabas in Northolt and Sub-Dean for Northolt, Perivale and Greenford.

In November 2013, Tricia was appointed as Canon Pastor at St Paul’s Cathedral, before joining the Speaker’s Office as Chaplain in 2019, where she was most visible taking part in the Speaker’s procession and conducting daily prayers in the Commons’ chamber.

She also provided pastoral care for Members and staff of the Palace of Westminster – and was formerly Priest in Charge of St Mary at Hill in the City of London.

Speaking on her appointment, the Speaker of the House of Commons said he "could not think of a kinder or more engaging person than Tricia".

"Tricia has been an amazing colleague who has been at my side during some of the most turbulent and challenging times, but also among the most celebratory," he added.

" Together we have faced the impact on the parliamentary community of Covid, the murder of our much-loved colleague Sir David Amess, the deaths of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, her husband the Duke of Edinburgh, the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III, and even the death of my dear father.

" We have introduced opportunities to mark Holocaust Memorial Day, Armed Forces Day, the Constituency Garden of Remembrance, Commonwealth Day, and of course, the many Christmas and multi-faith events we host for the parliamentary community.

" At every gathering and in all circumstances, Tricia has been a calming presence; exuding her trademark warmth and wise counsel to MPs and staff."

