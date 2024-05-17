Sir Paul McCartney has become the first billionaire musician from the UK, according to the 2024 Sunday Times Rich List.

The Beatles star, 81, has entered the rankings of the wealthiest at new heights following his 2023 Got Back Tour, the increase in the value of his back catalogue and Beyonce covering his band’s song Blackbird on her latest album Cowboy Carter.

Last year, the two Beatles compilation albums – 1962-1966, The Red Album, and 1967-1970, The Blue Album – were re-released featuring 21 newly added tracks.

A new song by the Liverpool-formed band, Now And Then, was put out in 2023 as the final Beatles track.

It reached number one in the UK charts, and was written and sung by John Lennon in the late 1970s and later developed by the other band members – including George Harrison.

The song was finished by the remaining Beatles Sir Paul and Sir Ringo Starr decades after the original recording thanks to audio restoration technology.

Sir Paul’s wealth has risen by £50 million to hit the £1 billion figure, and claimed the musician top spot in 2022 – when his fortune was put at £865 million.

Elsewhere, Manchester United part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is the fourth wealthiest person in the UK, according to the Sunday Times at £23.52 billion.

Ratcliffe is the founder and chairman of global chemicals company Ineos, which was formed in 1998.

The Manchester-born businessman controls football operations at the club after acquiring a minority stake in February of this year.

He has dropped from second to fourth in the list after his wealth fell by more than £6 billion.

Harry Styles is among a number of celebrities who feature in the first edition of The Sunday Times 40 Under 40 Rich List.

The singer, and former One Direction member, from Holmes Chapel in Cheshire, made his £175 million through music and film appearances.

The Brit award-winner, who appeared in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk, has also invested in Manchester-based music venue, Co-Op Live, which opened on May 14 following a number of setbacks.

The 30-year-old is placed joined 17th on the list alongside boxing star Anthony Joshua.

