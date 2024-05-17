Armed police descended on a university building after a student was spotted - with a fake sword.

Six armed response teams were seen outside Manchester Metropolitan's Grosvenor East building before a number of officers with guns entered the building.

But the university has since confirmed that the major response followed a mix-up at the site on 17 May.

The student was carrying a fake sword after leaving a theatre rehearsal, it said.

Someone who saw them contacted the police, and the armed response units were sent out as a result. The issue has now been resolved between police and security staff.

Credit: MEN Media

Footage from the scene shows people watching on from the junction of Oxford Road and Grosvenor Street this afternoon.

In a statement, Greater Manchester Police said: "Armed officers were called to a building on Grosvenor Street this morning after reports were made of a male with a sword in the city centre.

"After locating the male, officers found the sword to be a wooden prop designed for theatrical purposes. The incident has been stood down."