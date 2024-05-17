Armed police storm Manchester Metropolitan University after reports of student with 'sword'
Armed police descended on a university building after a student was spotted - with a fake sword.
Six armed response teams were seen outside Manchester Metropolitan's Grosvenor East building before a number of officers with guns entered the building.
But the university has since confirmed that the major response followed a mix-up at the site on 17 May.
The student was carrying a fake sword after leaving a theatre rehearsal, it said.
Someone who saw them contacted the police, and the armed response units were sent out as a result. The issue has now been resolved between police and security staff.
Footage from the scene shows people watching on from the junction of Oxford Road and Grosvenor Street this afternoon.
In a statement, Greater Manchester Police said: "Armed officers were called to a building on Grosvenor Street this morning after reports were made of a male with a sword in the city centre.
"After locating the male, officers found the sword to be a wooden prop designed for theatrical purposes. The incident has been stood down."