Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk: Everything you need to know

World Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury is due to take on Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk for the world heavyweight title this weekend.

The unbeaten rivals will take each other on for the very first time, in the first undisputed heavyweight title championship since 1999.

The clash, at the sold out Kingdom Arena, is being billed as ‘Ring of Fire’, and the winner will become the first fighter to take control of the heavyweight division since Lennox Lewis toppled Evander Holyfield in 1999 and the first ruler of the four-belt era.

It was originally slated for 17 February but had to be pushed back three months after Fury sustained a cut to his right eye in sparring amid speculation the ‘Gypsy King’ had not enjoyed a productive training camp.

Below is all you need to know about the Fury v Usyk showdown.

When and where will the fight happen?

The undercard event will start at 5pm on Saturday 18 May.

Ring walks are expected to begin at 11pm, and the fight will begin shortly after.

Fury has promised to 'break new ground' with his ring walk - previously having entered the ring dressed as Apollo Creed from Rocky 4 and as a Spartan warrior, while for his second meeting with Deontay Wilder he was carried in on a throne.

The fight will take place at the Kingdom Arena in Riuyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Who will be fighting?

Tyson Fury - two-time heavyweight world champion from Morecambe who has held the WBC heavyweight title since 2020.

Oleksandr Usyk - Olympic gold medalist from Ukraine who holds the WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight belts.

What are the stats?

Tyson Fury

Age: 35

Height: 6ft 9in

Total Fights: 35

Record: 34-0-1 (0 KOs)

Oleksandr Usyk

Age: 37

Height: 6ft 3in

Total Fights: 21

Record: 21-0 (14 KOs)

Tyson Fury (left) and Oleksandr Usyk (right). Credit: PA Images

Who is on the undercard?

Jai Opetaia vs Mairis Briedis – for vacant IBF cruiserweight title

Joe Cordina vs Anthony Kakache

Mark Chamberlain vs Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab

Sergey Kovalev vs Robin Safar

Isaac Lowe vs Hasibullah Ahmadi

David Nika vs Michael Seitz

Moses Itauma vs Ilja Mezencev

Agit Kabayel vs Frank Sanchez

How important is this fight?

This is the first undisputed heavyweight title championship since 1999, where Lennox Lewis defeated Evander Holyfield.

The winner will take the WBC, WBA, WBO, and IBF titles.

Where can I watch it?

Coverage of the build-up to the fight begins at 16:00 GMT on Sky Sports Box Office and Sky Sports Box Office HD.

