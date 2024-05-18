An animal rescue has issued an urgent appeal to help save its dogs after it was given an eviction notice from its landlord.

Celandine Wood Animal Rescue, known as CWAR, in Wirral cares for 50 dogs as well as taking in cats and wildlife from Merseyside and the surrounding area.

But t he organisation, which is run entirely by volunteers, says it is now facing closure unless it can raise enough money for a new home in just four weeks.

It is now appealing to anyone who is able to foster or adopt a dog to get in touch.

“We have kindly been allowed to use the land for free, but now it is being sold and we need to relocate,” said founder and vet Sharon Williams.

“The use of it has meant we have saved many animals’ lives, but now we are faced with eviction.”

Another area of land has been offered to the centre to rent by the landlord, but it is currently unsuitable as it has no fencing or buildings.

Volunteers hope they can raise funds to build a temporary kennels for the dogs to keep them safe and sheltered.

They say they ultimately hope to build a permanent purpose-built home to quadruple the rescue spaces the centre currently offers, costing around £1 million.

Sharon has saved more than 1,000 animals. Credit: CWAR

Sharon founded CWAR in 2023, after years of taking animals home which had been brought in for euthanisation.

She initially ran the rescue on her own, but now has a 30-strong team who have saved around 1,000 animals.

She is calling on the community to help the rescue during this crisis.

She added: “My team of volunteers work incredibly hard day in, day out, to rescue animals and bring funds in. One animal can cost us thousands in veterinary care.

“But now we are facing a real threat to our dogs and our future and we can’t save them by ourselves.

“People who can adopt or foster – please come forward because you will literally be saving a dog’s life.

“I know times are tough for many, but I’d ask everyone reading this now to please donate whatever you can.

“And even if you can’t afford to donate, please share our appeal and help us spread the word.”

Credit: CWAR

She said the centre had been forced to turn away animals following a surge caused by the cost of living crisis.

“We’re forced to turn away about 100 animals that we’ve been asked to help each and every week," she said.

“We had a surge of new dog owners during the pandemic and shelters are still dealing with the fall out with unprecedented levels of pets being abandoned.

“People are giving up their animals because they can’t afford them.

“The cost-of-living crisis also means fewer people are opening up their homes to shelter animals.

"And it’s harder to raise funds in a downturn to help this deluge of animals. It’s heartbreaking."

The centre has set-up a GoFundMe, while those wanting to apply to adopt or foster a dog or cat visit their website.