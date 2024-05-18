Play Brightcove video

Liverpool FC’s outgoing manager Jurgen Klopp has opened an Instagram account to keep in touch with fans.

The 56-year-old leaves the Premier League club on Sunday after nine seasons in charge at Anfield.

In his first verified post, he shared a video saying: "Leaving this incredible place is hard.

"But I want to stay in contact with you and even when I'm not a social media guy people told me social media helps with that. So here we go."

Klopp has won eight major honours including the Premier League and Champions League with the club. Credit: PA

It has been a week of goodbyes for Klopp.

On Saturday, the Liverpool Echo published an open letter to readers in which he professed his love of the city and its people.

He wrote: "For me, Liverpool is the city of open arms. A place that welcomes you like a son and does not care where you come from.

"It just wants you to be part of it and I could not be prouder that you allowed me to have that incredible privilege."

Klopp has called for the final game of the season, against Wolves, hoping to keep emotional goodbye to Liverpool FC as ‘normal’ as possible.

As far back as 2017, Klopp told independent LFC website This Is Anfield that he was “definitely too old for social media".

However, he later revealed to talkSPORT that he did have a private Instagram account for keeping tabs on birthdays and what his squad had been getting up to away from training.

His new verified account, based in Germany and opened in April, has already attracted hundreds of thousands of followers since the video was published on Saturday morning.

Klopp told fans: "I've wondered always what it feels like when we write a story together and that's how it feels like today.

"It's a good book and if we read it in the future we will have a smile on our face."