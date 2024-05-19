Police condemn 'utterly ridiculous' driver after child seen standing on front seat of moving car
Police have condemned the actions of an "utterly ridiculous" driver after spotting them allowing a child to stand on the front seat of their car.
The youngster was seen standing on the back of a pram which had been placed on the front passenger seat as a car seat.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) pulled the vehicle over after spotting it in Gorton, Manchester, on 18 May.
The force then shared a picture to social media, where officers said the driver had been reported.
Officers posted on the GMP Traffic X account: "The driver past a #GMPMotorcycleUnit officer on Woodland Avenue, Gorton with the child standing on the front seat.
"You would be mistaken in thinking that’s a car seat. It is in fact, the back of a pram with a seatbelt wrapped around.
"Driver reported. Utterly ridiculous #fatal4."