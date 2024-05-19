Manchester City have made history after they were crowned Premier League champions for the fourth year in a row.

The team's 3-1 win over West Ham at the Etihad Stadium means they became the first male English team since the Premier League began in 1888 to win four-successive top-flight titles.

The reigning champions headed into their final Premier League game of the season with a two-point lead over rivals Arsenal, whose 2-1 win against 15th place Everton was not enough.

Arsenal fans check the Manchester City score on their phones during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium. Credit: PA Images

The victory is not only the fourth title in a row for manager Pep Guardiola, but his sixth in the past seven years.

He could then top it off even further by becoming the first manager to win back-to-back domestic doubles in England when they take on Manchester United in the FA Cup.

As speculation increases over his future, with the 2024/25 season marking the end of his current contract, Guardiola says he has no intention of quitting this summer.

“I have a contract,” he said. “I want to be here next season.”

Big Manchester City fans Noel Gallagher (left) and Johnny Marr were in the stands for the match at the Etihad Stadium.

Phil Foden struck twice within the opening 18 minutes, the first a superb curling effort, at the Etihad Stadium to lay the foundations for a 3-1 win.

Mohammed Kudus’ spectacular strike pulled one back for the Hammers and briefly renewed hope for second-placed Arsenal, but midfielder Rodri made it 3-1 to ease any lingering nerves and effectively wrap up the title.

Of their 38 Premier League matches this season, Guardiola’s side have won 28, drawn seven and lost on just three occasions, scoring 96 goals in the process and recording 91 points.

They remained unbeaten at home throughout the entire season - last losing at the Etihad Stadium in November 2022.

Manchester City captain Kyle Walker said: “The last few years have been very special foreveryone at Manchester City but to have captained this Club to a fourth straight PremierLeague title is something I will cherish forever.

“The Premier League is the benchmark by which everyone is measured. It’s rightly renowned as the hardest and most competitive league in the world so to win four in a row, especially after last season’s Treble success, illustrates what we have collectively managed to achieve."

He added: “The support we also get from the Manchester City fans never ceases to amaze me. Week in, week out they are there, whatever the weather, supporting us all the way. Their passion and backing honestly means the world to me and all the players.

“I hope that making history by winning a fourth consecutive Premier League title stands as a fitting way for us to say thank you to all our fantastic supporters.”

More to follow.